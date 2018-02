Mich. State Seeks Removal Of Med School Dean Over Nassar

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- Michigan State University interim President John Engler on Friday asked the university to revoke the tenure of the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine after he failed to notify the MSU HealthTeam about guidelines that had been established to monitor former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar as a result of a 2014 sexual harassment investigation.



In a letter to the office of the provost, Engler requested that the university begin the formal process of terminating Dr. William Strampel under section VII of the Discipline and...

