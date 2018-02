Pa. Justices Urged To Ax Duty Of Care For Student-Athletes

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:41 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania college facing negligence claims from a pair of football players urged the state’s Supreme Court on Thursday to overthrow a decision that it said wrongly saddled it with the duty to provide qualified medical personnel for student-athletes at athletic events.



Lackawanna College argued in a brief that the state’s Superior Court had improperly imposed the new duty of care, as it looked to a split ruling by the Third Circuit predicting that the justices would agree that schools should be held responsible for protecting...

