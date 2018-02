Uber, Lyft Can’t Bypass Local Taxes, SF Lawsuit Claims

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- The city and county of San Francisco hit the state of California with a lawsuit Thursday, challenging a recently enacted law that allows ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber to operate in cities without obtaining local licenses, causing the city to lose millions in associated taxes.



The suit seeks to invalidate aspects of the state law — dubbed Senate Bill 182 — that exempts Uber and Lyft drivers who live outside of the city from San Francisco’s business registration requirements and their associated taxes. City attorney...

To view the full article, register now.