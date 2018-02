3rd Circ. Rejects Pa. Paralegal's Suit Against Ex-DA

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday refused to revive a Pennsylvania paralegal’s suit against her one-time employer, former District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller, for alleged misconduct, ruling Park Miller's response to the allegations including calls to investigate the paralegal did not violate her constitutional rights.



Michelle Shutt was unable to convince the court that Parks Miller had either chilled her right to free speech or illegally damaged her ability to make a living during a press conference that the latter gave after a grand jury cleared her...

To view the full article, register now.