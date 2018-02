Ex-McDonald's Manager In SEC Impersonation Trial Gets Bail

Law360, Boston (February 9, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- A former McDonald’s manager charged with posing online as a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official can return to his ill father and current job as a waste collector in central Pennsylvania while the case proceeds in Boston, a federal magistrate judge decided Friday.



Frank Cedeno, 28, was released on a $5,000 cash bond while his defense counsel explores cognitive issues she contends may have influenced his ability to resist being manipulated by the man prosecutors claim managed the operation to scam securities fraud victims....

