Hedge Fund Investors Sue After Losing 80% In Volatile Week

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:39 PM EST) -- A hedge fund that lost 80 percent of its value betting the wrong way on market turmoil in the first week of February is now facing a proposed securities class action alleging the company and its executives lied to investors about its strategy, according to an Illinois federal suit filed Friday.



Leonard Sokolow is seeking to represent a class of investors who held shares in the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund between Feb. 28, 2015, and Feb. 7, 2018, in a suit accusing LJM Partners and...

To view the full article, register now.