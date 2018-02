In Microsoft v. Corel IP Row, Jury Weighs Willful v. Whoops

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:15 PM EST) -- At the wrap of a California federal trial over damages Corel Corp. must pay for infringing Microsoft’s patents, Microsoft’s attorney argued Friday the infringement was willful, while Corel’s attorney conceded his client possibly erred but said the tech giant's warning “never made it to the right ears."



During closing arguments on Friday, Microsoft Corp. attorney Jonathan Lamberson of Fish & Richardson PC said Corel set out to intentionally copy Microsoft’s Home Office software suite, in particular the product's distinctive ribbon toolbar interface.



“I see this case...

