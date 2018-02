10th Circ. Grants Cert To Detainees In Geo Forced Labor Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:12 PM EST) -- Immigrant detainees accusing private prison giant Geo Group Inc. of using forced labor at a Colorado detention facility and unjustly enriching itself by paying them one dollar for a day’s work can proceed in their federal lawsuit as a pair of certified classes, the Tenth Circuit affirmed on Friday.



The appellate court upheld a Colorado federal judge’s previous certification of a class of detained immigrants who said that the “Housing Unit Sanitation Policy” in effect at Geo Group’s Aurora, Colorado, detention facility violated the federal Trafficking Victims...

