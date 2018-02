Tribal Tie Doesn't Nix Coal Plant Row, Enviros Tell 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:06 PM EST) -- Environmental groups told the Ninth Circuit on Friday that a lower court wrongly found that their challenge to the federal government’s approval of continued operations of a coal-fired plant and mine on Navajo land was barred by the mine owner's tribal sovereign immunity.



In September 2017, U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan held that Navajo Transitional Energy Co. was a necessary party to the dispute with a legally protected interest as owner of the mine — which supplies the nearby, coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant —...

To view the full article, register now.