Real Estate Rumors: RBC, Gramercy, Virgo Business Centers

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:08 PM EST) -- Northwood Investors has scored $236.6 million in financing from the Royal Bank of Canada for its recent purchase of an office property on Sixth Avenue in New York, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan is for Northwood's $305 million purchase of 1180 Sixth Ave. from HNA Group, and the loan is at a floating rate, Real Deal said, citing sources. Scripps Networks Interactive is an anchor tenant at the 22-story Midtown building, according to the report.

An affiliate...
