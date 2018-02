Insulet Agrees To Pay $19.5M To End Investor Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 8:50 PM EST) -- Insulet Corp. has agreed to a $19.5 million settlement of a proposed class action alleging the medical device maker misled investors about the success of a new insulin infusion pump system it launched in 2013 and manipulated a critical performance metric to mask declining new patient growth, according to filings made Friday in Massachusetts federal court.



Lead plaintiffs Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the City of Bristol Pension Fund and the City of Omaha Police & Fire Retirement System urged U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf to...

To view the full article, register now.