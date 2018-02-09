Podcast

Law360's Pro Say: What’s Next For #MeToo In The Law?

 

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, we discuss how the retirement of one judge accused of sexual harassment won’t quiet the law's #MeToo push, looming changes that could cause headaches for foreign companies looking to invest in the U.S., an FBI sting that busted a judge for accepting bribes, and Chuck Norris filing a lawsuit that is the legal equivalent of a roundhouse kick to the face.

Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside...
