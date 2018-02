Honduran's Bid For Removal Review Denied By 5th Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:44 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel concluded Monday that neither an immigration judge nor the Board of Immigration Appeals abused discretion by denying a Honduran woman's request to reopen deportation proceedings that she claimed she never received notice of.



The appellate court turned down a request by Melsis Garcia-Nunez for a review of the two lower rulings, which also denied her attempt to stave off deportation through asylum or withholding from removal.



The Fifth Circuit said it found no error in the judge's or board's conclusion that Garcia-Nunez...

