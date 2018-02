New Evidence Can't Revive Identiv Investor Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Friday that his previous decision to toss a proposed investor class action alleging security technology company Identiv Inc. concealed improper expensing by one of its former top executives wouldn’t be changed by new evidence purportedly uncovered in a related Identiv derivative suit.



U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer denied the bid for relief filed by Identiv investor Thomas Cunningham, who served as lead plaintiff in the securities fraud suit that the judge dismissed with prejudice in January 2017.



Cunningham had argued...

To view the full article, register now.