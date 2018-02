Shkreli Seeks Light Sentence, Saying His Victims Profited

Law360, New York (February 12, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- Former pharmaceutical company executive and hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli on Friday urged a Brooklyn federal judge to find that he didn’t harm investors or even intend to cause losses, despite his conviction for securities fraud, saying that many investors actually profited from his hard work.



Shkreli, who is due to be sentenced on Mar. 9, said prosecutors want him locked up for years on the basis of an inflated loss estimate of more than $20 million. But his legal team said that Shkreli sought to...

