Trump Blocks Release Of Democrats' Intelligence Memo

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 10:02 PM EST) -- The White House on Friday declined to release a memo that had been touted as the Democrats’ response to a contentious House intelligence committee report made public a week ago, citing classified and “especially sensitive” passages that implicate national security interests.



Donald McGahn, counsel to President Donald Trump, told House intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., that a review of the memo by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the U.S. Department of Justice revealed portions that may create concerns for national security and...

To view the full article, register now.