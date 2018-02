Trump Administration Outlines $200B Infrastructure Plan

Law360 (February 11, 2018, 5:19 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump will unveil on Monday a long-awaited proposal to spend $200 billion to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, railways, waterways and other infrastructure and to expedite environmental reviews, while also putting states and localities on notice that they’ll have to shoulder more of the cost burden going forward.



The $200 billion in direct federal spending would come from cuts to other programs within the U.S. Department of Transportation and elsewhere, senior White House officials said Saturday. The funds would be used for state...

