Allergan To Pay $13.5M To End Doctors’ Botox Pricing Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:35 PM EST) -- Allergan Inc. has agreed to pay a class of doctors $13.45 million to settle allegations it inflated the price of Botox by cutting a deal to keep a competing product off the market, according to a proposed settlement filed in California federal court on Friday.



The class counsel requested up to one-third of the total settlement fund in the agreement and said that the amount of payment made to each class member will depend on the volume of Botox that the class member purchased during the...

