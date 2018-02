Lollapalooza Festival Ripped Off Calif. Artist, Suit Says

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:48 PM EST) -- A California visual artist rocked Live Nation Entertainment and its concert promotion business with a lawsuit Friday that claims the entertainment giant used artwork he created for the music festival Lollapalooza after their licensing agreement expired and outside the original provisions.



Artist Juan Marcos Montes, who goes by Juan Marco, agreed to license some of his work to Live Nation subsidiary C3 Presents LLC to market and advertise Lollapalooza for a three-year period only in Chicago and in Santiago, Chile, according to the complaint filed in...

To view the full article, register now.