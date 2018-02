NJ Judge Won't Toss Charges Of Jurist Helping Fugitive Beau

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:58 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday said prosecutors could proceed with a criminal trial against a fellow jurist after opting against a tentative deal to throw out charges she hindered the apprehension of her fugitive boyfriend, who has invoked his constitutional privilege against self-incrimination as a witness in the case.



Superior Court Judge Robert B. Reed denied suspended Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady's motion to dismiss the charges on the grounds that the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office is only pursuing the criminal case because...

