Orrick Gains International Arbitration Pro In Geneva

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has added a former Eversheds Sutherland LLP international arbitration expert to its Geneva office, the firm said Monday, as it continues to grow its European practice group.



James Hargrove joined the firm as a partner on Feb. 12. While he is based in Geneva, he will also spend time in the London office, bringing his extensive experience resolving disputes through arbitration in various jurisdictions to the firm. He’s had particular success in disputes related to Russia and former Soviet countries, the...

