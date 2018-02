Ex-FIFA VP Gets 2nd Shot After Corruption Ban Reduced

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:19 PM EST) -- The top court for international sports will let former FIFA Vice President Chung Mong-joon rejoin international soccer's governing body after drastically reducing his five-year ban despite evidence the South Korean's lobbying activities around the 2022 World Cup tarnished the reputation of the game, the organization said Saturday.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport trimmed Chung's ban to 15 months and applied time already served, meaning the politician and scion of Hyundai Corp. can resume working for soccer's international governing body immediately.



Chung, who once campaigned for the...

