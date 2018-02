Pa. Judge Oks J&J Unit's Pelvic Mesh Jurisdiction Appeal

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania state judge conceded Friday that there is a “substantial” jurisdictional issue affecting 71 cases involving out-of-state residents suing Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. in Philadelphia’s mass tort program over pelvic mesh injuries, thereby allowing an appeals court to consider whether local courts have jurisdiction over out-of-state claims.



Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Arnold New's decision enables the company to appeal a December order keeping alive a number of cases in the mass tort brought by out-of-state plaintiffs. Ethicon has argued that a...

