Trump Budget Calls For DOD Spending Hikes, Domestic Cuts

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2018, 7:51 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s second budget proposal called for increased military spending and cuts to domestic programs Monday, with a projected increase of more than $4 trillion in the federal deficit over the next decade.



The document, which serves as a sort of opening bid in a monthslong budget process for the next fiscal year, follows the passage of legislation Friday that cemented spending caps for the next year. The plan, which is called “Efficient, Effective, Accountable: An American Budget,” would raise federal spending to more than...

