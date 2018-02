Feds, Dakota Access Fight Tribe To Keep Pipeline Permits

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:14 PM EST) -- The federal government and Dakota Access LLC further urged a D.C. federal court Friday to deny the Yankton Sioux Tribe’s bid to pull permits for the company’s controversial pipeline, with the government saying it had completely complied with the National Environmental Policy Act.



The government said in its reply in support of a cross motion for partial summary judgment that the various federal agencies named as defendants in the tribe's suit had not improperly split their environmental analyses, but rather had homed in only on areas...

