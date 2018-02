Fox Offers To Firewall Sky News For $14.4B UK Acquisition

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:07 PM EST) -- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. responded Monday to concerns raised by the United Kingdom's competition enforcer that its planned $14.4 billion takeover of Sky PLC would give the Murdoch family too much influence over British programming, denying the assertion but offering to protect the independence of Sky News.



Fox responded to remedies proposed by the Competition and Markets Authority after the agency provisionally found in January that the deal was not in the public interest based on the principle of “media plurality,” or the need for diverse...

