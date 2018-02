Houston BBQ Joint Owner Seeks $1M For Alleged Shutout

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 4:49 PM EST) -- A partial owner of a popular Houston barbecue joint that's been in business and family-owned for more than 50 years filed a lawsuit against the other owners in state district court on Friday, alleging they have effectively cut him out of the business and owe more than $1 million in damages.



George M. Demeris, part owner of Demeris Bar-B-Q restaurant, told the court in his petition that until recently, there was no issue between him and the three other partial owners, explaining that each shareholder had...

To view the full article, register now.