JSTARS Jets Scrapped From $719B Defense Budget

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Air Force has effectively scrapped its much-anticipated multibillion-dollar acquisition of new JSTARS surveillance jets, canceling out funding for the program in the Trump administration’s massive, $719 billion defense budget request for fiscal 2019, which was released Monday.



Rumors about canceling the JSTARS "recapitalization program" that had been swirling since late last year were tacitly confirmed by Air Force Undersecretary Matthew Donovan in a speech early Monday, with no line item for JSTARS included when the actual budget request was released later in the day....

