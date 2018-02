YapStone Snags $71M In Series C Funding

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 3:28 PM EST) -- California-based YapStone Inc., a company that provides payment processing for online and mobile transactions for apartment and vacation rental companies, raised $71 million from Mastercard, Accel and others in its first closing in a Series C funding round, the company said on Monday.



YapStone said the funding will allow it to extend its geographic reach and to pursue mergers and acquisitions more vigorously. The capital will also allow the company to broaden its product offerings, the payment processor said.



"YapStone has grown over 35 percent annually...

