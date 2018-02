Insurers Can't Revive Libyan Terror Claims Row At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. government didn't violate the Fifth Amendment rights of Lloyd's of London underwriters and other insurers by blocking efforts to recover tens of millions of dollars from Libya over its sponsorship of terrorist attacks, the Federal Circuit affirmed Monday, saying the carriers should have expected government interference with their claims.



After Congress lifted Libya’s sovereign immunity in 1996 to allow civil claims related to a pair of terrorist attacks in the 1980s, Lloyd's and the other insurers sought damages from the African nation stemming from...

