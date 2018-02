Trump Proposes 25 Percent Cut To EPA In 2019 Budget

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:59 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Monday proposed cutting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s budget by nearly a quarter in fiscal year 2019, a reduction that would slash money for a variety of activities including research and state programs.



The $6.1 billion proposal represents a roughly 23 percent cut from the EPA’s 2018 annualized continuing resolution level of about $8 billion, the agency said, and shows an administration undeterred by Congress’ unwillingness to impose similarly drastic cuts that were proposed last year. In fact, the administration had initially...

To view the full article, register now.