Leonardo Drops Suit Over Army's Sole-Source Lakota Buy

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- A Leonardo Helicopters unit has voluntarily dropped its lawsuit against the U.S. Army over an order to purchase UH-72A Lakota training helicopters from rival Airbus following a recent related Federal Circuit ruling, according to a filing in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.



AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., part of Leonardo Helicopters — itself a unit of Italian defense giant Leonardo SpA — said in a Feb. 8 filing that it had voluntarily dropped its suit over the Army’s January notice that it was looking to purchase up...

