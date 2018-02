Ex-Siemens Exec Claims He Was Ousted For Extortion Report

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A former executive at a Siemens AG financial firm claimed in a lawsuit transferred on Monday to Massachusetts federal court that his bosses pushed him out after he relayed a potential client’s concern about “an incident of extortion.”



Boston resident Andrew Jay claimed that after 14 years with the company, he was forced out of his job for reporting to compliance officers that a startup company perceived a Siemens consultant to be using his relationships at Siemens to strong-arm clients.



According to Jay’s complaint, leaders at a...

