​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Taylor Swift Nears Toss Of ‘Shake It Off’ Copyright Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (February 12, 2018, 7:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday tentatively agreed to dismiss a copyright infringement suit alleging Taylor Swift ripped off lyrics for her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” from a 2001 song by female singing group 3LW, but the judge said he’s considering allowing an updated complaint.



Though he took the matter under submission, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald said he was inclined to grant the motion to dismiss and grant songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler a chance to file a first amended complaint. They accuse Swift, her...

To view the full article, register now.