IRS Asks Court To Toss Facebook's Tax Appeal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (February 12, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- The government asked a California federal court on Friday to dismiss allegations by Facebook Inc. that the Internal Revenue Service unjustly denied it its right to contest an adjustment to its taxes with the IRS appeals office, saying the company suffered no actual harm.



The IRS called the Menlo Park, California-based social media company’s lawsuit “baseless” in a motion to dismiss filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The agency said the case was spun off from another action in...

