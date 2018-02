Atty Seeking New Abusive Suit Trial Alleges Expert Perjury

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- An attorney facing part of a $2.3 million verdict for filing an abusive lawsuit against an ex-Cozen O'Connor party argued on Friday that purported lies told by a prominent Philadelphia litigator while serving as an expert witness warranted a new trial in the case.



Mark Halpern accused Bochetto & Lentz PC’s George Bochetto of committing perjury when telling a jury that he’d been asked “at least half a dozen times” to testify against Halpern for bringing frivolous lawsuits. Halperin added that new evidence of Bochetto’s alleged...

