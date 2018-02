Psychiatrist's Evaluation Of Doc Protected, NY Court Rules

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- A New York appellate court on Friday tossed a defamation suit brought by a physician who alleged that a psychiatrist’s evaluation of him following a patient’s death damaged his reputation with his employer, saying the report was privileged under the “common interest” doctrine.



A five-judge Fourth Judicial Department panel unanimously reversed a denial of summary judgment to Dr. Ralph Benedict in a suit brought by Dr. Sadashiv Shenoy accusing the psychiatrist of defamation and tortious interference with economic relations in connection to a neuropsychological competence assessment...

To view the full article, register now.