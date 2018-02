Firm Can't Force Privacy Suit Into Arbitration, Court Rules

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 6:52 PM EST) -- A debt collection law firm cannot force a consumer to arbitrate her claims it disclosed the credit scores of Discover Bank customers, a Wisconsin federal judge ruled Monday, because the firm was not a party to the arbitration agreement it sought to enforce.



U.S. District Court Judge James D. Peterson said Kohn Law Firm SC had no power to compel plaintiff Sasha Rizzo into arbitration, as the agreement at issue was between Discover, its cardholders and third-party co-defendants. As the bank had been dismissed from the...

