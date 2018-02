High School Basketball Director Escapes Adidas Bribe Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:15 PM EST) -- A New York magistrate judge on Friday agreed to throw out all charges against the director of an Adidas-sponsored high school basketball program named in a sprawling corruption lawsuit involving the apparel brand and high-level National Collegiate Athletic Association universities.



In a brief order, and without further explanation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart D. Aaron agreed to dismiss Jonathan Brad Augustine from the case, accepting a request filed days earlier by federal prosecutors asking to nix the charges against Augustine without prejudice. Augustine had been named alongside...

