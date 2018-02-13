Senate Panel Grills OMB's Mulvaney On Trump Budget

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2018, 8:25 PM EST) -- Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney defended the Trump administration's 10-year spending plan Tuesday, as senators on both sides of the aisle questioned the budget proposal for federal spending.



Both Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Budget Committee criticized aspects of President Donald Trump's plan, although the most strident comments came from minority members like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who called the spending plan “Robin Hood in reverse” for its proposed spending cuts. Mulvaney told lawmakers that the plan, which serves as a sort...

