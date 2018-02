CBRE Arranges $195M Mortgage For Marriott Aruba Recap

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino has secured a $195 million mortgage for its recapitalization, allowing for the buy-out of some of the partners, according to a Monday announcement by CBRE Hotels, which arranged the financing on behalf of the owners.



Cantor Commercial Real Estate Co. LP, along with an undisclosed preferred equity investment, provided the loan facility for the recapitalization of the oceanfront hotel and casino, which is located in Palm Beach, Aruba, CBRE Hotels noted.



CBRE Hotels Senior Vice President Paul Weimer said...

