Juror's Ties To Doc Don't Merit Retrial, Pa. Court Says

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 4:50 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel ruled Monday that a new trial is not yet warranted in a suit accusing a doctor of negligently treating a patient following a heart attack, saying the fact that a juror’s immediate family member was a patient of the doctor was not a proper ground for scrapping a verdict favoring a McKean County health care provider.



The Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled in favor of Fosterbrook Medical Associates and Dr. Paul Kirsch, overturning a judge’s decision to grant a new trial in a...

To view the full article, register now.