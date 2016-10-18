UnitedHealth Unit Urges Fed. Circ. To Reverse $12M IP Loss

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2018, 5:52 PM EST) -- A UnitedHealth unit pushed a Federal Circuit panel in oral arguments Monday to toss a $12.3 million jury verdict holding that the company infringed a patent for measuring doctors’ efficiency, contending its own technology predated the patent.



But the judges sent mixed signals regarding OptumInsight Inc.’s contention that confidentiality terms covering the public sales of products prevented the UnitedHealth subsidiary from asserting an "on-sale" defense against Cave Consulting Group LLC’s infringement suit in California federal court.



Circuit Judge Alan D. Lourie in particular pressed Optum on...

