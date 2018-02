Expert Ignored Evidence J&J Talc Lacked Asbestos, Jury Told

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 9:48 PM EST) -- Counsel for Johnson & Johnson on Monday cross-examined an asbestos expert who previously told New Jersey jurors the company’s talcum powder products contained asbestos, questioning the scientist about not including more than a dozen reports giving J&J talc a clean bill of health in his evaluation.



During the ninth day of the trial on plaintiff Stephen Lanzo III’s claims that he developed mesothelioma after using J&J’s talcum powder products for decades, his environmental health consultant, Dr. James Webber, returned to the stand to be cross-examined by...

