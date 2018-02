Adviser Who Traded On Tip From Atty Gets 6 Months In Prison

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 5:22 PM EST) -- A financial adviser who copped to trading King Pharmaceuticals stock after a tipsy lawyer shared inside information with him at dinner was sentenced to six months in prison on Monday by a Brooklyn federal judge, harsher than the sentence faced by the attorney who tipped him.



Tibor Klein said Robert Schulman, who represented King Pharmaceuticals, told him over dinner in 2010 about a meeting with Pfizer, and then said that "it would be nice to be King for a day." (AP) Tibor Klein covered his face with...

