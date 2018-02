Powersports Co. Says Ch. 11 Creditor Probe Growing Futile

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- Bankrupt powersports company Velocity Holding Co. Inc. objected Monday to a request by its committee of unsecured creditors to compel the production of discovery into past transactions, saying the group is using a “false and misleading” front to broaden the scope of documents the company already agreed to turn over.



Despite fulfilling an agreement with its unsecured creditors to produce more than 120,000 responsive discovery documents, Velocity has been blindsided by a motion that would unnecessarily expand a probe into potential bankruptcy-related misdeeds, the company said...

