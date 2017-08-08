Vitamin Shoppe Dodges False Ad Suit Over Supplement

By Rachel Graf

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:53 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a proposed class action Monday accusing Vitamin Shoppe Inc. of falsely advertising that a dietary supplement can contribute to weight loss, citing a lack of evidence that the product made any weight-loss promises.

U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said the Garcinia Cambogia Extract dietary supplement apparently promoted “weight management” and “appetite control,” which don’t necessarily guarantee the consumer will lose weight. Studies cited by named plaintiff Andrea Nathan indicating the product’s active ingredients don’t support weight loss are therefore beside...
Case Information

Case Title

Nathan v. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc.


Case Number

3:17-cv-01590

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Fraud

Judge

Roger T. Benitez

Date Filed

August 8, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

