Vitamin Shoppe Dodges False Ad Suit Over Supplement

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 7:53 PM EST) -- A California federal judge tossed a proposed class action Monday accusing Vitamin Shoppe Inc. of falsely advertising that a dietary supplement can contribute to weight loss, citing a lack of evidence that the product made any weight-loss promises.



U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez said the Garcinia Cambogia Extract dietary supplement apparently promoted “weight management” and “appetite control,” which don’t necessarily guarantee the consumer will lose weight. Studies cited by named plaintiff Andrea Nathan indicating the product’s active ingredients don’t support weight loss are therefore beside...

