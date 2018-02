Investors In Genocea Herpes-Drug Row Get Lead Counsel

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday tapped Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP to guide investors who have accused Genocea Biosciences Inc. of hiding its inability to finance ongoing trials for a genital herpes immunotherapy and thus blindsiding them when deciding to halt its drug development plans.



Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris appointed the firms as co-lead counsel while naming a group of five unrelated investors who refer to themselves as the Genocea Investor Group as lead plaintiff...

