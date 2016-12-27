Gov’t Meets Skeptical Fed. Circ. In Defending Steel Duties

By Bryan Koenig

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2018, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday questioned the U.S. government's support of a Court of International Trade decision preventing Thyssenkrupp from challenging 10 percent anti-dumping duties imposed on certain German steel imports.

Thyssenkrupp Steel North America Inc. lost its CIT challenge after the court concluded in part it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's decision to impose the tariff was little more than “ministerial."

Thyssenkrupp contends that the decision was more than ministerial. And the judges pressed the government...
Case Information

Case Title

Thyssenkrupp Steel v. US


Case Number

17-1407

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

December 27, 2016

Law Firms

Government Agencies

