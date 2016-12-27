Gov’t Meets Skeptical Fed. Circ. In Defending Steel Duties
Thyssenkrupp Steel North America Inc. lost its CIT challenge after the court concluded in part it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's decision to impose the tariff was little more than “ministerial."
Thyssenkrupp contends that the decision was more than ministerial. And the judges pressed the government...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login