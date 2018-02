TreeHouse Foods Can’t Ditch Investors’ Suit Over $3.5B Buys

Law360 (February 12, 2018, 10:46 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge Monday rejected TreeHouse Foods’ bid to toss a putative class action claiming it deceptively touted acquisitions of a $2.7 billion ConAgra Foods business and another food maker as successful, saying the suit adequately alleges the manufacturer knowingly made false or misleading statements to investors.



U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan wrote in his 12-page opinion that the investors who filed the litigation sufficiently allege that TreeHouse Foods Inc. made material misstatements, and that the facts presented in the complaint back “a reasonable belief as to...

